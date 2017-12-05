The Kickoff

I had to scrape ice off my windshield this morning, which made me strangely happy. That means that even if it’s not snowing, it’s cold enough to make snow. And not a minute too soon, as tomorrow is both the unofficial start of the 2017-18 ski season and Noel Night.

The ski resort hosts its annual Donati0n Day on the day before the resort officially opens on Thursday, Dec. 7, and lift ticket sales go to support the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club. It’s a chance to get in your first turns and support a good cause. Lift tickets tomorrow are just $25.

Dec. 6 is also Noel Night, a beloved local holiday. Shops, stores, and restaurants all feature special discounts on items, Santa’s lap is open for business, and the lights around town and on the ski tree in Elks Park get flipped on at 5:30 p.m., marking the countdown to the holiday. The streets and shops are teeming with shoppers and revelers and it is one of the most fun days/nights of the year.

Essentially every store has some type of discount going on tomorrow, but if you’re looking for something particular, go ahead and call first. And the pro tip is to shop early—once early evening hits, the stores will be more crowded and hectic.

Enjoy Noel Night and the first day of skiing! And if you bump into Santa and he wants to know what’s on your wish list, tell him we’d love some more snow.