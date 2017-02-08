The Funny Thing About February

They say laughter is the best medicine, and if that’s true, then you’re in for a heavy dose this month in Telluride. On Feb. 16-19, Telluride Comedy Fest will host some of the top comedians in the world for a weekend of improv, stand-up, and skits at the Sheridan Opera House, and on Feb. 24, Comedy Central’s Daniel Tosh (of Tosh.0) and his crew will perform a one-night show at the Palm Theatre.

Telluride Comedy Fest is in its 18th season, and every year this event draws some of the best known and most popular comedians in show business. This year the lineup is especially star-studded. Some of the returning cast

members include Ed Helms (The Hangover, The Office, Vacation, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Brian Huskey (Veep, Workaholics, People of Earth), Jason Mantzoukas (The Dictator, Baby Mama, Parks and Recreation), Nick Kroll (Portlandia, Parks and Recreation, Dinner for Schmucks, I Love You Man), Seth Morris (Veep, I Love You Man, No Strings Attached). There are also a handful of new faces in the lineup: Chris Garcia (Adam Devine’s House Party, Last Call with Carson Daly, @Midnight), Alice Wetterlund (People of Earth, New Girl, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates), Pam Murphy (30 Rock, Happy Endings, Key & Peele), Matt Newell (Funny or Die, Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theater), Bjorn Gustafsson (People of Earth, Ghostbusters, The Comedians), and Will Hines (Inside Amy Schumer, Broad City). And as always, former Telluride TV host and actor Jeb Berrier will host the event.

Telluride Comedy Festival always sells out quickly, so grab your tickets soon. Thursday is Locals Night, and the comedians pay special tribute to the people who live and work in Telluride with a mix of sketches, stand-up, and improv; tickets are discounted to just $35. Friday and Saturday night both consist of stand-up and improv, and the Saturday late show at 11 p.m. will feature up-and-comers Alice Wetterlund and Bjorn Gustafsson. Sunday finishes with sketch comedy and a long form improv, and is always one of the highlights of the weekend. Ticket prices vary and VIP seating is available for those patrons not afraid to be pulled up on stage or to get a little heckling.

The cast of the comedy festival aren’t the only comedians who will be making some jokes about life in a ski town this month. Daniel Tosh, the star of his own show on Comedy Central, will be performing a special night of stand-up at the Palm Theatre, called the “Tosh.Show in the Snow.” The show is Feb. 24, for one night only, and tickets are $75. The show contains mature content and is for adults only.



Telluride Comedy Festival- Arj Barker by WattSmith