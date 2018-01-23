Patrick Laguens: Salted Boca with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Telluride’s chef extraordinaire Patrick Laguens shares one of his signature recipes, salted boca with prosciutto and mozzarella. Patrick is a regular guest on Telluride TV where he hosts the cooking program “Wine Geek Food Freak.”

Laguens coaches you through cooking this dish at home, but you can also experience his cuisine at Telluride’s newest restaurant Sidework. Sidework is a speakeasy style lounge experience with a sophisticated menu, a great wine list, and craft cocktails.

Wondering what type of wine pairs well with this beautiful pork dish? Laguens has you covered: