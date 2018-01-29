Epic News for Telluride Pass Holders

Have you ever wanted to ski at Park City? Or Kirkwood, or Whistler, or any of the other Vail-owned resorts that are a part of the Epic Pass Alliance? Here’s some good news: Starting next season, all Telluride season pass holders will get 50 percent off lift tickets at the Vail-owned resorts.

The discount applies to all season pass holders, but will not apply to multi-day pass products like the T-Card or the 10-Day Pass. Telluride Ski & Golf Club Members with full winter benefits will also be entitled to the discount.

Which of the Vail-owned resorts are included? Here’s the quick list: