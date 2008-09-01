Telluride Magazine

The Perfect Cupcake

The cake is more important than the icing and every ingredient counts, says Telluride’s Cinda Simons.

Savory Chicken with Red Wine and Onions

Telluride has a classic style, simple and refined; the local fare has the same flair, with dishes like La Marmotte’s Coq Au Vin, a timeless and savory chicken entrée with red wine and onions.

Handcrafted for the Holidays

Do you loathe Black Friday? Does Cyber Monday make you feel frazzled? Well, you can relax. You don’t have to find generic gifts on shelves and websites—Telluride has a host of ways to shop for handmade holiday wares, made by local artists. Telluride Holiday Arts Bazaar is a festive annual tradition, held this year from […]

Boys in Bras

Show your “support” at the BRAvo Art Auction this Thursday at the Sheridan Bar.